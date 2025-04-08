Appeal for information after fight between two men and one woman in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses to a fight outside The Carousel pub in Scarborough.

Officers were called on Tuesday, March 25 at around 9.50pm when they received a report of a fight between two males and a female on the roundabout at Vernon Rd/Falconers Rd (outside The Carousel).

Two cars are reported to have stopped and separated the fight.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any dash-cam that might help, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250052957.

