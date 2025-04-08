Appeal for information after fight between two men and one woman in Scarborough

Police ae appealing for anyone who saw the fight to come forward

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses to a fight outside The Carousel pub in Scarborough.

Officers were called on Tuesday, March 25 at around 9.50pm when they received a report of a fight between two males and a female on the roundabout at Vernon Rd/Falconers Rd (outside The Carousel).

Two cars are reported to have stopped and separated the fight.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any dash-cam that might help, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250052957.