Appeal for information after food and alcohol taken from Scarborough supermarket

Appeal for information after food and alcohol taken from Tesco in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.

The theft happened on Wednesday July 23 at the Westwood Tesco store, and involved alcohol and food items being taken without payment.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250136392 when passing on information.”