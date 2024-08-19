Appeal for information after Ford Fiesta stolen from driveway in Whitby

Police in Whitby are appealing for information after a black Ford Fiesta was taken

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a black Ford Fiesta was stolen from a driveway on Byland Road in Whitby.

The car, with registration plate W7 CSF, was taken overnight between Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

Officers are appealing for anybody who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary in the area, specifically between 10.30pm on Friday night and 4.45am on Saturday morning, to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has a vehicle with dashcam which was parked in the area, or doorbell cameras or CCTV which look towards the road.

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation, should call 101 quoting reference 12240149161.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.