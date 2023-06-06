Appeal for information after graffiti appears on Bridge Street, Pickering
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after ‘inappropriate’ graffiti appeared on Bridge Street in Pickering.
By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:11 BST
The graffiti appeared on the evening of Sunday June 4 near the Beck Isle Museum.
In a Facebook post North Yorkshire Police said: “Some of the photos aren't appropriate to share, but if you have seen anyone doing this or believe that you know who did this, please get in touch with us either on 101 or email [email protected] quoting reference 12230101927."
Arrangements have been made to have the graffiti removed.