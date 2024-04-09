Appeal for information after large storage basket stolen from B&Q in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a burglary at B&Q on Seamer Road in Scarborough.
On Sunday March 31 at 11.17pm someone climbed over the fence and stole a large storage basket worth £160.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is not what you would expect someone to be carrying at that time of night so we are appealing for anyone who may have information that can help.
“Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
“Quote NYP reference12240056679 when passing on information.”