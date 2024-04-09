Appeal for information after man punched in face several times in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an assault that happened on Saturday March 23 outside the Morrison's Daily on Milton Avenue, Malton.
The incident took place outside the Morrisons Daily in Malton

During the incident, which took place at around 4.30pm, a man received several punches to his face and a cut requiring hospital treatment.

A man was arrested a short time later but has subsequently been bailed.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the assault, such as descriptions of the people involved or what took place, that could help with the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mathew Boothby.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/JV2Um.

Quote NYP reference 12240051346 when passing on information.