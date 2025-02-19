Appeal for information after man reportedly assaulted woman in Whitby

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an assault and public order incident in Whitby.

It happened on New Quay Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday (February 15).

The investigation centres around an allegation that a man pushed a woman into an alleyway, kicked her while she was in the street, and punched her in a black VW vehicle.

The man then became threatening to two members of public, a man and a woman, who intervened. They fled into The Waiting Rooms for safety.

None of those involved required medical treatment and they are not local to Whitby.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and bailed in relation to this offence.

Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the conduct of the man towards the two women and the man.

The suspect was intoxicated and described as white with thinning hair.

He was wearing black cargo trousers and black work boots.

Officers are also interested to speak to anyone who was out that afternoon in a pub on New Quay Road and saw a man, or knows a man, with a distinctive eye tattooed on his left cheek.

He may have important information in relation to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Evie Walters.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250029113 when passing on information.