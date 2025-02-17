Appeal for information after man throws brick through window in Eastfield
It happened on Friday February 14 at approximately 1.30am on Manham Mill.
The suspect approached an address and threw a large brick though a window before fleeing the area.
He is described as male, over six feet tall and of a stocky build.
He was wearing grey trainers, black tracksuit and a black hooded top with the hood up.
Email Paul.O'[email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Paul O'Neill.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250027514 when passing on information.