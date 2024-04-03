Appeal for information after metal gate damaged in Dalby Forest, Pickering
It happened at 11.30pm on Saturday March 30, when damage was caused to a large metal gate that was secure and across a track preventing vehicle and pedestrian access.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about a Honda CRV that was found to be burnt out nearby.
Email [email protected] or [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 70 Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240057353 when passing on information.