Appeal for information after metal gate damaged in Dalby Forest, Pickering

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about damage to a metal gate that occurred in the area of Bickley in the Dalby Forest.
By Louise French
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 14:27 BST
The damage occurred late on Saturday nightThe damage occurred late on Saturday night
The damage occurred late on Saturday night

It happened at 11.30pm on Saturday March 30, when damage was caused to a large metal gate that was secure and across a track preventing vehicle and pedestrian access.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about a Honda CRV that was found to be burnt out nearby.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 70 Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240057353 when passing on information.