Appeal for information after midnight fencing theft in Whitby

By Louise French
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:58 BST
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the theft of site fencing in Whitby.

It happened at about midnight on February 12, on Chubb Hill Road, and involved a suspect taking site fencing, putting it on the roof of his van and driving away from the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 35 Brandon Kitt, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250026415 when passing on information.”

