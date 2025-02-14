Appeal for information after midnight fencing theft in Whitby
It happened at about midnight on February 12, on Chubb Hill Road, and involved a suspect taking site fencing, putting it on the roof of his van and driving away from the scene.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 35 Brandon Kitt, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250026415 when passing on information.”