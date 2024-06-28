Appeal for information after mobile phones stolen from Malton shop
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a commercial burglary that occurred in Malton.
At 1.15am on Friday June 14, at Malton Phones and Repair Centre on Yorkersgate, two people entered the premise and removed a number of mobile phones from within the shop.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident.
They are also appealing for any CCTV that may assist them in the investigation.
Email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Stubbs, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240104849 when passing on information.