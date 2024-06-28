Police have appealed for information after a burglary took place on Yorkersgate in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a commercial burglary that occurred in Malton.

At 1.15am on Friday June 14, at Malton Phones and Repair Centre on Yorkersgate, two people entered the premise and removed a number of mobile phones from within the shop.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident.

They are also appealing for any CCTV that may assist them in the investigation.

Email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Stubbs, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.