Appeal for information after motorbike stolen from Cayton
Police are appealing for information or CCTV footage relating to a motorbike that was stolen from an address on Main Street, Cayton in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 31).
The bike was a blue Suzuki DL 1000 which was located the following morning, a short distance away on West Garth with considerable damage caused.
It is believed the bike was walked down a footpath that leads from the Cayton Millenium Garden to West Garth.
Anyone who recalls seeing anything suspicious or who has cctv footage is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively call101 and ask for PC 4 Jacob Rushworth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12250097559.