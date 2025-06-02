Appeal for information after motorbike stolen from Cayton

The damaged bike was located on Westgarth

Police are appealing for information or CCTV footage relating to a motorbike that was stolen from an address on Main Street, Cayton in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 31).

The bike was a blue Suzuki DL 1000 which was located the following morning, a short distance away on West Garth with considerable damage caused.

It is believed the bike was walked down a footpath that leads from the Cayton Millenium Garden to West Garth.

Anyone who recalls seeing anything suspicious or who has cctv footage is asked to email [email protected].

Alternatively call101 and ask for PC 4 Jacob Rushworth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12250097559.