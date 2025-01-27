Appeal for information after motorbikes stolen in Scarborough

Police have issued an appeal for information after motorbikes were stolen in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information following the thefts or attempted theft of three motorcycles in the Scarborough area.

Between 4.20pm and 5.05pm on Saturday (January 25), a black moped was stolen from the car park of Everyone Active on Ashburn Road.

It was later located in a ditch, just outside of the car park near to the football ground. There was damage to the ignition. 12250015010

Between 3:30pm on Friday (January 24) and 9:42am on Saturday (January 25), suspect(s) have damaged a white Peugeot motorcycle whilst attempting to steal it on Gildercliffe.

It was located further down the road. 12250014755

Just after 7am on Saturday (25/01), officers received a call from a member of the public who had located a moped which had been dumped on the Cinder Track near to the bridge at Sainsburys playpark.

Officers have now been able to reunite the moped with the owner. 12250014760

Anyone with information in relation to the incidents above, should contact 101, using option 4 to speak to the control room and quote the reference number.

To provide anonymous information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Security Tips.

Try to chain your rear wheel to an immovable object or ground anchor.

Try to keep the lock off the ground by wrapping any excess chain around the rear wheel and try to enclose the lock.

This will prevent the lock from being attacked and smashed.

Try to park in an area with good lighting and CCTV.

Consider fitting an alarm – not only will it act as a deterrent to thieves, but it may also reduce your insurance premiums.