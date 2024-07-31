Appeal for information after power tool stolen from Chapel on the Hill in Whitby

By Louise French
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:05 BST
Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiriesPolice have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries
Police in Whitby are appealing for information after the theft of a power tool.

The incident happened at 3.35pm on Thursday June 27 at the Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street, and involved the theft of a DeWalt saw and battery.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the man shown on the CCTV image as he may be able to assist their enquiries.

Email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240114267 when passing on information.