Appeal for information after power tool stolen from Chapel on the Hill in Whitby

Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries

Police in Whitby are appealing for information after the theft of a power tool.

The incident happened at 3.35pm on Thursday June 27 at the Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street, and involved the theft of a DeWalt saw and battery.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the man shown on the CCTV image as he may be able to assist their enquiries.

Email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.