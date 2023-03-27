News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 hour ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
5 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
6 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Appeal for information after £2,000 damage to property on North Marine Road, Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are looking for witnesses after a window at a property on North Marine Road was damaged on the evening of Friday, March 24.

By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:14 BST
Appeal for information after £2,000 damage to property on North Marine Road, Scarborough
Appeal for information after £2,000 damage to property on North Marine Road, Scarborough
Appeal for information after £2,000 damage to property on North Marine Road, Scarborough

The damage cost around £2,000 to repair, and anyone with information on the incident, or with CCTV or video doorbell footage, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 903 Mason or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Quote reference 12230053850 when giving information.