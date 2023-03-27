Appeal for information after £2,000 damage to property on North Marine Road, Scarborough
Police in Scarborough are looking for witnesses after a window at a property on North Marine Road was damaged on the evening of Friday, March 24.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:14 BST
The damage cost around £2,000 to repair, and anyone with information on the incident, or with CCTV or video doorbell footage, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 903 Mason or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.
Quote reference 12230053850 when giving information.