Appeal for information after quad bike stolen from Castleton on the North York Moors

Rural Task Force Sgt Mark Earnshaw with a quad similar to the one stolen

North Yorkshire Police has issued a security alert to quad bike owners after one was taken from the Castleton area on Monday (March 17).

Officers believe the stolen Honda quad was moved across the moors towards the Cleveland border following the theft, which happened between 1.30am and 2.30am.

It was taken from a garage in a property near New Road.

As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for any sightings of the red and black quad (similar to the one pictured) or two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Officers are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage showing the vehicle moving through the area between Castleton and Great Ayton or Cleveland in the early hours of the morning.

Police have made a number of arrests for quad bike thefts in recent months, including three men who were taken into custody after officers tracked down a stolen Honda quad from the Whitby area.

A police air support helicopter was used to trace the suspects to Eston near Middlesbrough and recover the stolen vehicle.

As part of North Yorkshire Police’s ongoing response to off-road vehicle theft officers are carrying out targeted patrols, using marked and unmarked vehicles on key routes 24 hours a day.

They are also working closely with Rural Watch groups and the rural community to share information, and with quad owners to help them stay safe.

PC Scott Sunderland, based in Whitby, said: “Off-road vehicle security starts with the building it’s stored in.

“Keep it padlocked, well lit and covered by CCTV, it massively deters thieves from trying.

“Immobilisers are a great preventative measure, and fitting a quad bike tracker helps us recover vehicles quickly if the worst happens, they are very effective.

“They’ve helped us reunite a number of owners with their stolen quads.

“When we recover quads, it’s always useful if we know specific details, such as the serial number and any identifying marks or features.

“So take a quick photo of these and store it somewhere safe.”

Anyone with information about the Castleton theft is asked to email PC390 Scott Sunderland on [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250047315 when passing on information.