Appeal for information after racist graffiti sprayed on Pickering pavement
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a hate-related criminal damage incident in Pickering.
Racist graffiti was sprayed on a pavement on Goslipgate overnight between Wednesday September 4 and Thursday September 5.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240161910 when passing on information.