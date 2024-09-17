Appeal for information after racist graffiti sprayed on Pickering pavement

Officers are appealing for information after racist graffiti was sprayed in a pavement in Pickering

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a hate-related criminal damage incident in Pickering.

Racist graffiti was sprayed on a pavement on Goslipgate overnight between Wednesday September 4 and Thursday September 5.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240161910 when passing on information.