Appeal for information after takeaway window damaged in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a criminal damage incident that occurred on St Thomas Street, Scarborough.
It happened at about 2.15am on Sunday, October 19, at Chubbies takeaway, and involved a suspect causing damage to the front window.
Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have footage of the incident.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 390, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250197665 when passing on information.