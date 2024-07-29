Appeal for information after tent box stolen from vehicle in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a tent box was stolen from a vehicle in Scarborough.

Between 12pm and 2.30pm on Sunday (July 28), a large tent box was stolen from a VW Transporter on Hackness Road in Scarborough.The box is described as very heavy and would need two people to remove it, potentially requiring tools to take it off the vehicle.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said; “Were you in the area and saw someone removing the tent box?