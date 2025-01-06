Appeal for information after transit van stolen from Bank Top Car Park, Staithes

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the van to get in touch

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in Staithes.

A Ford Transit, registration NY62HCE was stolen from the Bank Top Car Park on Saturday (January 4) at 12:20pm.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about the whereabouts of the vehicle as well as any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation, or call 101 and ask for Bethany Thompson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250001952 when passing on information.