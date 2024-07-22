Appeal for information after two motorbikes stolen from Glaisdale, near Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after two motorbikes were stolen from Common Lane in Glaisdale

North Yorkshire Police has asked people to please keep their eyes out for two motorbikes which were stolen from Glaisdale, near Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft took place overnight between July 17 and 18 when two motorbikes were stolen from a garage on Common Lane in Glaisdale.

The first motorbike is a red Honda CRF 300cc with registration number: SM09 RED. The bike has red and white fairings with some blue accents - this is more noticeable on the front mud guard and side panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second motorbike is a red Honda CRF 250cc with the registration number: CK69 BNF. This bike has red and white fairings.

Anyone who knows where they are, has any other information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can provide information via the website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240127687 when passing on information.