Appeal for information after van broken into in Scarborough
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information relating to a grey Ford panel van being broken into overnight on Friday February 14.
The incident happened on Westbourne Road close to the junction with Westbourne Grove.
The offender(s) damaged the nearside rear door of the vehicle.
Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or who saw anything suspicious in that area on that date is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Quote reference number 12250028343.