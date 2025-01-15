Appeal for information after Vauxhall Zafira stolen in Norton

Police are asking for anyone who has seen the vehicle to get in touch

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a vehicle stolen from Norton, Malton last weekend.

This silver Vauxhall Zafira was taken from Station Way, Norton between 11am and 9pm on January 12.

It has registration number AB08 YLA. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you know where it is, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

“Alternatively, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference 12250007005 when passing on information.”