Appeal for information after Vauxhall Zafira stolen in Norton
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a vehicle stolen from Norton, Malton last weekend.
This silver Vauxhall Zafira was taken from Station Way, Norton between 11am and 9pm on January 12.
It has registration number AB08 YLA. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you know where it is, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.
“Alternatively, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote reference 12250007005 when passing on information.”