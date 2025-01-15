Appeal for information after Vauxhall Zafira stolen in Norton

By Louise French
Published 15th Jan 2025, 09:54 GMT
Police are asking for anyone who has seen the vehicle to get in touch
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a vehicle stolen from Norton, Malton last weekend.

This silver Vauxhall Zafira was taken from Station Way, Norton between 11am and 9pm on January 12.

It has registration number AB08 YLA. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you know where it is, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

“Alternatively, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference 12250007005 when passing on information.”

