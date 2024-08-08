Appeal for information after wallet stolen from BMW convertible in Filey

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a wallet was taken from a car in Filey

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information relating to the theft of a wallet from a car in Filey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wallet was taken from a silver BMW convertible parked on Beach Road, Filey, on Tuesday July 23 at around 4.45pm.The suspect/s involved were challenged by the owner and fled the scene.

The wallet was later recovered nearby with the money missing.

Those involved are believed to be of secondary school age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact 101 quoting incident number 12240131657, with any information relating to this incident including any relevant CCTV footage around this time frame.

Alternatively email PC Jackson at [email protected]