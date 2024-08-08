Appeal for information after wallet stolen from BMW convertible in Filey
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information relating to the theft of a wallet from a car in Filey.
The wallet was taken from a silver BMW convertible parked on Beach Road, Filey, on Tuesday July 23 at around 4.45pm.The suspect/s involved were challenged by the owner and fled the scene.
The wallet was later recovered nearby with the money missing.
Those involved are believed to be of secondary school age.
Contact 101 quoting incident number 12240131657, with any information relating to this incident including any relevant CCTV footage around this time frame.
Alternatively email PC Jackson at [email protected]