Appeal for information after window smashed at property on Silver Street, Whitby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the window of a residential property on Silver Street was smashed at around 11pm on Saturday May 27.
By Louise Perrin
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

A man and woman in their 20s were seen in the area at the time.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to them to come forward along with anyone else who saw what happened or has any information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 388 Snaith

Police are appealing for information after a window was smashed on Silver Street in WhitbyPolice are appealing for information after a window was smashed on Silver Street in Whitby
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230096274 when getting in touch.

