Appeal for information after woman assaulted in Scarborough town centre

Police have appealed for information after a woman was assaulted in Scarborough town centre

The incident occurred on Westborough at 3.10pm and involved four women, one of whom was assaulted.

One of the women involved was wearing a distinctive coral-coloured jumper. Nobody was seriously injured during the incident.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information in relation to the build up to the assault and anybody who witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1298 Brant.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.