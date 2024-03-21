Appeal for information after woman assaulted outside gym in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information after a woman was assaulted on Northway.

The incident took place at approximately 10.15am on Thursday February 29.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was assaulted by an unknown man near to the Barbelle gym on Northway.

Officers are now appealing for information from members of the public who tried to help or anyone who was driving in the area that may have caught any relevant dashcam footage.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Andrew Gambles, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.