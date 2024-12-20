Appeal for information following altercation between two men in Pickering
It happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday December 11 at the Ropery carpark, in front of the Co-op store.
The incident involved a disagreement which led to a physical altercation.
Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC802 Adam Stubbs.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12240226313 when passing on information.