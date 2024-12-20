Appeal for information following altercation between two men in Pickering

Officers are appealing for information following an altercation between two men in a Pickering car park

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an altercation involving two men in Pickering.

It happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday December 11 at the Ropery carpark, in front of the Co-op store.

The incident involved a disagreement which led to a physical altercation.

Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC802 Adam Stubbs.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12240226313 when passing on information.