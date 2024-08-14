Appeal for information following burglary in Mickleby, near Whitby
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from Mickleby, near Whitby.
The red Honda 420 quad bike was stolen from The Lane, Mickleby, between 7pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday (August 12-13).
It has registration number YX62 EOD and had a distinctive red toolbox attached to the front.
Anyone who knows where it is, should email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joe Harland, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240146242 when passing on information.