Appeal for information following death of 53-year-old Bridlington Man
Officers from Humberside Police have issued an appeal for help to locate the next of kin of a 53-year-old Bridlington man.
Adrian Parkes was discovered to have died at is home on Windsor Crescent in Bridlington on Wednesday March 12.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite several lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.
A spokesperson for humberside Police said: “If you are Adrian’s next of kin, or know who is, please contact the Coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.”