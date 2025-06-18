Appeal for information following e-bike collision in Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST
Humberside Police is appealing for information following the collisionplaceholder image
Humberside Police is appealing for information following the collision
Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Monday, June 16.

It was reported at around 12.10pm that a man had come off his e-bike, on the A165 near the junction with the A1038 in Bridlington.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not considered to be life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 25*82524.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice