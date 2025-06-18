Appeal for information following e-bike collision in Bridlington

Humberside Police is appealing for information following the collision

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Monday, June 16.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

It was reported at around 12.10pm that a man had come off his e-bike, on the A165 near the junction with the A1038 in Bridlington.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not considered to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 25*82524.