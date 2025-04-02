Appeal for information following high-value clothing theft in Scarborough

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the people in the images to get in touch

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to, following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at around 4pm on Tuesday March 11 at JD Sports on Westborough, and involved a high value theft of clothing.

Officers are appealing for people to contact them if they recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and leave a message for Hazel Simms-Williamson, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250043915 when passing on information.