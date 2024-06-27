Appeal for information following serious collision on the A165 between Reighton and Bridlington

Police are appealing for information after a serious collision on the A165

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious collision that occurred on the A165 between Reighton and Bridlington.

The collision happened at approximately 11.20pm on Tuesday (June 25) near the Dotterel roundabout in the Reighton area.

It involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Bridlington and a KTM motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.

Two other vehicles, a black Ford Fiesta, and a blue Audi Q3, were also in the vicinity at the time.

As a result of the collision the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, has sustained serious life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out their investigation and for the vehicles to be recovered.

The driver of the Corsa, a 19-year-old man from Bridlington, and the driver of the Fiesta, a 19-year-old woman from Bridlington, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage that may have captured something or shows what the weather conditions were like on the A165 at the time of the incident.

Email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond.