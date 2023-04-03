News you can trust since 1882
Appeal for information following spate of arsons in Filey

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have information to assist with an investigation into a spate of arson attacks in Filey to come forward.

By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

On the evening of Wednesday, March 15, several fires were started at the rear of properties on West Avenue.

The following day on Thursday, March 16, there were instances of fires started on Pasture Crescent and Station Avenue.

On Saturday, April 1, there was a further incident when a property was set alight at Lowfield Caravan Park. All of the incidents occurred between 3pm and 8pm.

One of the properties affected by a series of arson attacks in Filey
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation and is working with fire investigators from North Yorkshire Fire Service to identify those who are responsible.

PC Harry Rushworth from the Filey Response Team commented: “At this time, it’s fortunate that nobody has been seriously hurt.

“We are now asking the public to assist us with any information that will help us identify those involved.

“This could be CCTV camera footage, ring doorbell or dashcam footage.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who has noticed a person’s clothes that smell distinctly of smoke.

“High-visibility patrols will be taking place within the Filey area to provide reassurance and schools will also be visited after the Easter break to discuss fire safety.”

Anyone who has information that can assist the investigation should contact officers immediately by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Jacob Rushworth or email [email protected]

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057858 when passing information.

