Appeal for information following theft of Ebike in Scarborough

Police have appealed for information following the theft of an Ebike in Scarborough

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information relating to the theft of a ‘Giant Explore E-bike in blue fitted with red and black rear pannier bags.

The bike was locked to railings on Vernon Road, Scarborough and stolen between 2.30-3pm on Saturday, September 27.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the theft, has been offered the bike for sale, or has Dashcam / CCTV footage of the bike being moved/taken is asked to email [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183139.