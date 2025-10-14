Appeal for information following theft of Ebike in Scarborough
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information relating to the theft of a ‘Giant Explore E-bike in blue fitted with red and black rear pannier bags.
The bike was locked to railings on Vernon Road, Scarborough and stolen between 2.30-3pm on Saturday, September 27.
Anyone who has any knowledge of the theft, has been offered the bike for sale, or has Dashcam / CCTV footage of the bike being moved/taken is asked to email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183139.