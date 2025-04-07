Appeal for information following theft of motorbike in Scarborough

The bike was taken from an address on Hoxton Road

Police in Scarborough are appealing for any information relating to the theft of a grey Yamaha FZ1S motorbike.

The motorbike, which has the registration ‘NL09 UDV’, was stolen overnight on Monday March 24 from outside an address on Hoxton Road, Scarborough.

Anyone with knowledge of the theft, or Dashcam and CCTV footage of the motorbike being moved or taken, is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250052375.