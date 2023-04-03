Appeal for witnesses after 88-year-old cyclist hit by vehicle in Scarborough

It happened at just after 1pm on Tuesday March 28 and involved a white estate vehicle which collided with a pedal cyclist.

The pedal cyclist, an 88-year-old man suffered minor injuries. The vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and any CCTV or Dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken or email [email protected]

