Appeal for witnesses after 88-year-old cyclist hit by vehicle in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fail to stop collision that occurred on Longwestgate, Scarborough.
It happened at just after 1pm on Tuesday March 28 and involved a white estate vehicle which collided with a pedal cyclist.
The pedal cyclist, an 88-year-old man suffered minor injuries. The vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and any CCTV or Dashcam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken or email [email protected]
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230055684 when passing information.