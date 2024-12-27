Appeal for witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in Malton collision

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision that occurred at about 12.45pm on Thursday December 19 in Malton.

Emergency services were called to Whitewall Corner Hill, following a collision involving a bicycle and a silver Mercedes.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries, including broken bones, and was taken to hospital.

He is in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and requesting any motorists that may have dashcam footage capturing the vehicles' movements prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC 1142 Alyssa Upton.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240231403.