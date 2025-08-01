Appeal for witnesses after Landrover collides with motorcycle in Whitby
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which occurred in the carpark at Whitby Train Station on Langborne Road.
It happened at 5:45 pm on Thursday July 24, and involved a black Land Rover which collided with a motorcycle.
The driver of the Land Rover drove off without stopping at the scene, despite members of the public trying to gain their attention.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or any dashcam footage from vehicles within the carpark at the relevant time.
Email [email protected] call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine with any information.
Quote reference 12250141422.