Appeal for witnesses after Landrover collides with motorcycle in Whitby

By Louise French
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
The incident took place on Thursday, July 24placeholder image
The incident took place on Thursday, July 24
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which occurred in the carpark at Whitby Train Station on Langborne Road.

It happened at 5:45 pm on Thursday July 24, and involved a black Land Rover which collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the Land Rover drove off without stopping at the scene, despite members of the public trying to gain their attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or any dashcam footage from vehicles within the carpark at the relevant time.

Email [email protected] call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine with any information.

Quote reference 12250141422.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice