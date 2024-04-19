Appeal for witnesses after man arrested for indecent exposure in Scarborough cemetery

The incident took place on April 11

A witness reported seeing a man in the cemetery on Manor Road performing a sexual act on himself at 3.17pm on Thursday April 11.

Following the incident, they arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of outraging public decency.

He has since been interviewed and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

They are particularly appealing for any witnesses who may have been passing through the cemetery at the time of the offence that could help with further information.

Email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Jamie Broadbent, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.