Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted on Cinder Track near Whitby
The incident occurred at around 8.30am on Saturday, March 30, when a man riding a cycle assaulted another man who was walking along the Cinder Track with his family.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, which took place near to Larpool Viaduct, to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police asaid: “We know that a member of the public intervened in the incident and we are also appealing for this key witness to come forward.
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12240055291 when passing on information.”