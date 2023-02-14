News you can trust since 1882
Appeal for witnesses after two suffer minor injuries in Scarborough 'altercation'

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forwards after an altercation on Westbourne Grove, close to the junction of Filey Road, in Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:43pm

The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday February 3 and involved two men who both sustained minor injuries.

Police in Scarborough are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for any witnesses of the altercation, which is believed to have started on Royal Crescent and spilled out onto the street at Westbourne Grove.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joel Varey.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230021008.

