The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday February 3 and involved two men who both sustained minor injuries.

Police in Scarborough are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for any witnesses of the altercation, which is believed to have started on Royal Crescent and spilled out onto the street at Westbourne Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joel Varey.

Appeal for witnesses after two suffer minor injuries in Scarborough 'altercation'

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230021008.

Advertisement Hide Ad