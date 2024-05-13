Police are appealing for information after a two vehicle collision in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the crossroads joining Scalby Road and Throxenby Lane/Green Lane in Scarborough.

The incident happened at about 12.15pm on Friday May 3, and involved a black Mini Cooper and grey Toyota Rav4.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1093 Joel Varey.