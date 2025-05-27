Appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage following Whitby Abbey assault

Police are appealing for information about an alleged assault at Whitby Abbey

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and footage about an assault at Whitby Abbey.

It happened on Wednesday April 23 2025 adjacent to Abbey Lane and the Whitby Brewery.

A member of the public saw a man with long dark hair and a woman with long blonde hair attempting to access the site without paying by climbing over the low stone wall to the south of the site.

The member of the public intervened and alleged he was assaulted.

A 19-year-old man from Leeds was arrested and later released under investigation.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about people in the area during this time and for any witnesses to anyone showing aggression at the time.

A man in a burgundy outer jacket was seen to assist.

Another man and woman were also seen walking towards the incident. The man was wearing a dark long sleeve top with a light blue vest on top, he had grey hair and beard, and glasses, he was walking with a blonde-haired female.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, or any CCTV or camera footage that may be linked to the incident, is asked to email [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for James Turner, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250071676 when passing on information.