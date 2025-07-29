Appeal for witnesses following altercation near Scarborough lighthouse

Police are searching for witnesses to an altercation on Vincent Pier

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Vincent Pier.

The incident took place at around 7.45pm on Monday July 28 near the lighthouse, and involved a family of four and a male who were fishing in the area.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Alex Sherlock by emailing [email protected] or call 101, quoting reference 12250140119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.