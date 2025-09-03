Appeal for witnesses following collision on Seamer Road, Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which took place at the junction of Seamer Road and Valley Road

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a damage only collision at Seamer Road/ Valley Road traffic lights in Scarborough. .

It happened at 10.05 am on Tuesday, August 26 and involved a dark blue SUV hitting a white Volkswagen Polo causing damage and continuing to travel along Seamer Road.

Officer are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

Quote reference 12250164528 when passing on information.