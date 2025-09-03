Appeal for witnesses following collision on Seamer Road, Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a damage only collision at Seamer Road/ Valley Road traffic lights in Scarborough. .
It happened at 10.05 am on Tuesday, August 26 and involved a dark blue SUV hitting a white Volkswagen Polo causing damage and continuing to travel along Seamer Road.
Officer are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.
Quote reference 12250164528 when passing on information.