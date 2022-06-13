Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forwards

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Malton Rd Hunmanby on June 12.

The incident happened at 7.15pm and involved a white Nissan X Trail and silver Vauxhall Insignia.

The driver of the Nissan X Trail, a 53 year old woman, and the driver of the Vauxhall Insignia, a 55 year old man, were both taken by land ambulance to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening, injuries.

The passenger from the Vauxhall Insignia, a woman in her late forties, was air lifted to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

The road was closed until 1am on June 13 while emergency services worked at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to get in touch.