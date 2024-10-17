Appeal launched after business window smashed in Scarborough town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with criminal damage in Scarborough town centre.

A business window was smashed on Huntriss Row at 12.10am on August 30.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240157633 when passing on information.