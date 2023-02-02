Appeal to find owner of Apollo Evade mountain bike in Eastfield, Scarborough
Police in Eastfield, Scarborough are looking to trace the owner of an Apollo Evade mountain bike.
By Louise Perrin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 1:43pm
The bike was found in the Ryefield Road/Loders Green Area and is predominantly white in colour.
A post on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “Have you lost an Apollo Evade mountain bike in the Eastfield area?
"Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or attend Eastfield Police Station with reference number 12230019984 and some form of proof of ownership.”