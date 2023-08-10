Appeal to find people who helped those injured in traffic collision in Bridlington
Humberside Police is appealing for members of the public who assisted those injured in a road traffic collision in Bridlington to contact them.
By Louise Perrin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST
The incident occurred at around 1.10am on Sunday, July 2, when police were called to reports that a Kia Sportage, Audi TT and a lorry had been involved in a collision on the A165, Bridlington.
Members of the public came to the aid of those involved in the collision until emergency services arrived at the scene.
Police enquiries are ongoing, and they are appealing to anyone who may have assisted those injured at the scene, or anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting investigation reference 23*3904.